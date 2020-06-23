NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,887 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.37% of NEWTEK Business Services worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

