Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 865,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $711.29 million, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.