NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $22.73 on Friday. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

