Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP) Shares Down 12.5%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP) dropped 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 160,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 61,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

