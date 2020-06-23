Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Niu Technologies traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4725700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NIU. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,987,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies – will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.