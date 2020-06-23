Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 8.4% in June

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nova Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ NVFY opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.76 and a quick ratio of 26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.81. Nova Lifestyle has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.39.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

