Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

