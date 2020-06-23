Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,492,794 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,090,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,492,794 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Microsoft worth $9,792,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 83,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.18. The company has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $200.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

