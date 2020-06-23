Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Janet S. Pelton acquired 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,458 shares of company stock valued at $117,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

