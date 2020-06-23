Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.77. Obalon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 34,505 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 903.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBLN. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.55% of Obalon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

