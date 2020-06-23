Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 109,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

