Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce $151.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. Oil States International reported sales of $264.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $641.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $707.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $591.72 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $752.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gabelli cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $304.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 268,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oil States International by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oil States International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

