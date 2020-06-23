Old Second Bancorp Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 20.87%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $226.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher bought 12,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.