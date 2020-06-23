OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OneMain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

