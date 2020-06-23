Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post sales of $6.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $6.33 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 million to $28.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.45 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

OPNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fondren Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 46,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.