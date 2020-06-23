Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

