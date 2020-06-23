O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Carl David Wilbanks Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ORLY opened at $430.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.58.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.