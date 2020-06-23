Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,923 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,503,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,105,000 after buying an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after buying an additional 121,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

