Over The Wire (ASX:OTW) Trading 7.2% Higher

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.99 ($2.12) and last traded at A$2.99 ($2.12), approximately 40,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.79 ($1.98).

The company has a market cap of $154.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.53.

About Over The Wire (ASX:OTW)

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

