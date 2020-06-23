Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Up 0.1%

Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.21, 4,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWS. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 114,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 815,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 186,986 shares in the last quarter.

