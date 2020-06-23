Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 913,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $114,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after buying an additional 957,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after acquiring an additional 446,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after acquiring an additional 405,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after acquiring an additional 318,258 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

