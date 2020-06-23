Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

