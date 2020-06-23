Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Given $49.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $49.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.61) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Passage Bio an industry rank of 41 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

IMRA stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($3.58). As a group, research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

