PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1,439.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

