Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.69% of Pfenex worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pfenex by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfenex by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period.

Pfenex stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Pfenex Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFNX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Pfenex Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

