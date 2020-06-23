Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) versus Severn Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SVBI) Financial Analysis

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Severn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Bankshares and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bankshares 14.15% 7.73% 0.74% Severn Bancorp 12.86% 6.05% 0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Severn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bankshares $24.86 million 1.33 $4.40 million N/A N/A Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.63 $8.37 million N/A N/A

Severn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.