Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 32,321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

PBFS opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pioneer Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.