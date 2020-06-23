Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (EPA:PVL) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €3.80 ($4.27) and last traded at €3.95 ($4.43), approximately 45,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €4.00 ($4.49).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.24.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

