Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Pluralsight worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 342,041 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pluralsight by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 196,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 624,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 60,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,054,356 shares of company stock worth $76,599,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.