Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $258.00 to $271.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pool traded as high as $271.95 and last traded at $271.31, with a volume of 3564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. Pool’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

