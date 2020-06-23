President Energy (LON:PPC) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of President Energy stock opened at GBX 1.64 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. President Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47.

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

