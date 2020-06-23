Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Insider Steven Owen Acquires 7,992 Shares

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) insider Steven Owen bought 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,787.20 ($16,274.91).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.00) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -24.22.

PHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target (up previously from GBX 168 ($2.14)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 179 ($2.28) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primary Health Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.83 ($2.16).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

