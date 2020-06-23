Primecap Management Co. CA Has $4.05 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,710,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,271,865 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,054,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

