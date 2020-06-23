Progress Software (PRGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.