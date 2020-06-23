ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Trading Up 0.4%

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $73.03, approximately 41,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 55,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.