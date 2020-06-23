Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 463.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Provident Bancorp worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.