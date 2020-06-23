PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

