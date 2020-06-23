Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PZN stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

