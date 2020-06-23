Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.