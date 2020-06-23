Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Baylin Technologies Inc Cut by Raymond James (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Baylin Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

BYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

BYL stock opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46.

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

