Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iqvia Holdings Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Iqvia in a research report issued on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

NYSE IQV opened at $137.53 on Monday. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 15.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

