Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

NYSE THC opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

