Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Eldorado Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.65) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($5.20). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.74.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.79. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 39.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 35.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 112.1% in the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 789,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 417,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,557,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

