Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $22.65 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $42,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,434,000 after purchasing an additional 742,322 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,421,000 after purchasing an additional 453,956 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 23.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $3,912,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

