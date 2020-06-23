Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Co Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, June 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $10.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 4.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,109.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8,242.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 923,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

