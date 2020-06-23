Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Norbord in a research note issued on Friday, June 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Norbord from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

NYSE OSB opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Norbord has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Norbord by 341.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 350,890 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 1st quarter worth about $3,017,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Norbord in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Norbord by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

