RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

NASDAQ RP opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 660,283 shares of company stock valued at $42,056,781. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RealPage by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of RealPage by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 98,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $21,241,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $30,710,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

