Record Plc (LON:REC) Insider Bob Noyen Acquires 92,531 Shares

Record Plc (LON:REC) insider Bob Noyen bought 92,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £35,161.78 ($44,752.17).

Shares of REC stock opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.49) on Tuesday. Record Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.22 ($0.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Record (LON:REC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Equities research analysts anticipate that Record Plc will post 328.000006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. Record’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

