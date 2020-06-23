Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 2,559 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.02, for a total value of $1,612,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,324.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $628.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $583.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $646.33. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

