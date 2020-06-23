Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Up 8.1%

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) shares traded up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.93, 90,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 89,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89.

In other Regulus Resources news, Director John Ernest Black purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,111,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,711,079.15.

Regulus Resources Company Profile (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 212-hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, northern Peru.

